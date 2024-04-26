J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,641,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,869 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,836,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,117,000 after buying an additional 289,503 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,436,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,081,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 158,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 966,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after buying an additional 130,751 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.39 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

