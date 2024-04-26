J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.25.

Royal Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of RGLD opened at $124.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

