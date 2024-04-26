J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Moderna by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.
Moderna Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of MRNA opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.73.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
See Also
