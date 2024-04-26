J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,403 Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

