J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.23.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,176,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $236.81 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $198.52 and a 1 year high of $256.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average is $238.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

