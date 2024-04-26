J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,581 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.00 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

