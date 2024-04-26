J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,566,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 737,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,613,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,871,000 after buying an additional 280,936 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

