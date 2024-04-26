J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

