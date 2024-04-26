J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 56.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $901.47 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $493.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $943.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

