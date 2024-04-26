Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

