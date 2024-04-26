J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $255,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 132.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

COKE stock opened at $830.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $559.32 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $803.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

