J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $255,000 in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 132.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.3 %
COKE stock opened at $830.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $559.32 and a twelve month high of $961.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $803.98.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Consolidated
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.