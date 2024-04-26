Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $165.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

