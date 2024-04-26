Jennison Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 363,641 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 363,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,775,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 154,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,020 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

