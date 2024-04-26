Jennison Associates LLC Has $22.23 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,817 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Houlihan Lokey worth $22,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $127.03 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $133.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.