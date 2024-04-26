Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,070,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 865,245 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in shares of NiSource by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,786,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,980,000 after buying an additional 568,980 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,918,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of NiSource by 65.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,191,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,014,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,076,000 after buying an additional 382,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NI opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

