Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $65,000 Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NYCB opened at $3.08 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

