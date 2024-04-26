Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 181,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 278,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $69.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.