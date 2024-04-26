Signaturefd LLC Has $377,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,821,000 after purchasing an additional 460,104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,781,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 951,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.61 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

