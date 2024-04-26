Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.02.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.