Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 89,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
CCEP opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.
CCEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.02.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
