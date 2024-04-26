Signaturefd LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 309,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 157,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

