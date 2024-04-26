Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

