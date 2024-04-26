Signaturefd LLC Sells 523 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PATH opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.96.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.