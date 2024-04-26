Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Price Performance

TXT opened at $84.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.81. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.63.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

