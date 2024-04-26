Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 362.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,066,000. Westwood Wealth Management raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 188,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,898,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

