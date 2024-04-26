Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $879,000 in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after buying an additional 266,945 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,838,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 125,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 224,653 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 290,585 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $75,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $285,426.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,652.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Detoro sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $75,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE CNO opened at $26.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.