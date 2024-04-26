Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $804,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 268,450.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of F5 by 133.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,526,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $181.85 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.93 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day moving average of $176.08.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $91,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total value of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

