Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 119 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 29.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of argenx by 174.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.16.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $368.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.17. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

