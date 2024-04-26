Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $49.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

