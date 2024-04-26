Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 29,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 342,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.13.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

