MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Charles C. Brockett Purchases 710 Shares of Stock

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) Director Charles C. Brockett bought 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $11,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MNSB opened at $15.61 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $118.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.45.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $33.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

