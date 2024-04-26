Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Short Interest Down 40.3% in April

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the March 31st total of 107,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $4.37 on Friday. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Marker Therapeutics worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

