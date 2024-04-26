Monness Crespi & Hardt Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $74.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.29.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

