Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Napco Security Technologies worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 96,205 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 363.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NSSC opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,706,010 shares in the company, valued at $167,215,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

