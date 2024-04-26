abrdn plc Has $13.24 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,319 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Yum China worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

