Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.8 %

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.