Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Increased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

ELS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

