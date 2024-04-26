NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 17.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $533.06 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $362.16 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $614.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

