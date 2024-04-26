OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.81.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,352.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,687,242.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,242,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $749,178,065.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,614,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,278,591 shares of company stock worth $750,893,396. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

