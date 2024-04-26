Sigma Planning Corp Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,965,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 352,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 178,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 76,162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,112,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.14.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

