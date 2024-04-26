OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

