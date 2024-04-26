OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,621 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,640,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $5.00 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

