Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 213,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period.

ALTL opened at $34.27 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $267.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.00.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

