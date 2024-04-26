Peloton Interactive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 43,794 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 30,733 call options.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 80,047 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

