RTX (NYSE:RTX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

Shares of RTX opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,186,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

