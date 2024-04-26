RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

