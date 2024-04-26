RWA Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $333,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

