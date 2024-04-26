RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,636. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

