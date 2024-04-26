RWA Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. AM Squared Ltd raised its position in Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $213.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,904. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

