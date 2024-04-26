Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Increases By 900.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HTCMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $67.22.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi Construction Machinery

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.

