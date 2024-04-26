Short Interest in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Increases By 1,011.7%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 1,011.7% from the March 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:INM opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.59. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 115.76%.

Institutional Trading of InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 3.92% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

